Al Hilal host Al Rayyan today in the AFC Champions League at the King Saud University Stadium in matchday three, at 20:15 Mecca time.

Al Rayyan Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Al Hilal

Al Hilal are in last place in the group with one point, meanwhile Al Rayyan are in second place with 2 points after a draw with Esteghlal and Al Ain.

Al Rayyan lost their latest match in the Qatari Stars League; a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Al Gharafa.

Al Rayyan Injuries and Suspensions

Al Rayyan are without any missing players ahead of the match against Al Hilal.

Expected Line-up

4-4-2: Oumar Barry; Ahmed Yasser, Mohammad Juma Al Alawi, Gonzalo Viera, Mohamed Alaa; Myong Jin Koh, Rodrigo Tabata, Ahmed Al Sayed, Mouhcine Moutouali; Abdulrazzak Hamedallah, Sebastian Soria.