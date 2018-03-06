News

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Al Rayyan Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Al Hilal

Al Hilal host Al Rayyan today in the AFC Champions League at the King Saud University Stadium in matchday three, at 20:15 Mecca time.

Al Hilal are in last place in the group with one point, meanwhile Al Rayyan are in second place with 2 points after a draw with Esteghlal and Al Ain.

Al Rayyan lost their latest match in the Qatari Stars League; a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Al Gharafa.


Al Rayyan Injuries and Suspensions




Al Rayyan are without any missing players ahead of the match against Al Hilal.


Expected Line-up




4-4-2: Oumar Barry; Ahmed Yasser, Mohammad Juma Al Alawi, Gonzalo Viera, Mohamed Alaa; Myong Jin Koh, Rodrigo Tabata, Ahmed Al Sayed, Mouhcine Moutouali; Abdulrazzak Hamedallah, Sebastian Soria.

