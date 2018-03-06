Al Hilal host Al Rayyan today in the AFC Champions League at the King Saud University Stadium in matchday three, at 20:15 Mecca time.

Al Hilal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Al Rayyan

Al Hilal are in last place in the group with one point after a draw with Al Ain and a loss to Esteghlal, meanwhile Al Rayyan are in second place with 2 points.

It is worth noting that Al Hilal won their latest game at the KSU Stadium against Al Faisaly to stay at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal Injuries and Suspensions

Al Hilal will miss Majed Al Najrani, Hassan Kadesh and Abdulla Al Hafith to injury alongside the recent injury of Abdulla Al Mayouf which means he will miss the game. In addition to those absences, Ali Al Habsi will also be missing after a red card against Esteghlal.

It is expected that Omar Khrbin will return to the line-up after a long time away due to injury.

Expected Line-up

4-2-3-1: Mohammed Al Waked; Mohammed Al Burayk, Osama Hawsawi, Abdulla Al Hafith, Yasser Al Shahrani; Abdulla Otayf, Nicolas Milesi; Ahmad Achraf, Ezequiel Cerutti, Nawaf Al Abid; Omar Khribin.