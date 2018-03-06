2017 finalists face off in Malaysian FA Cup round three

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The draw for round three FA Cup fixtures were undertaken on Tuesday, with several entertaining single-legged match-ups on the cards.

2017 finalists Pahang and Kedah will face off at the Darul Makmur Stadium. Last year they played in an entertaining final that ended in a 3-2 win for Kedah, at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Melaka United meanwhile will host fellow Super League side Kuala Lumpur at the Hang Jebat Stadium. The last time the two sides met in the competition was in 2016, with the Hawks winning the tie on penalties. However, Melaka won both their league matches against KL that year, when both teams were still in the second division.

Felda United will entertain university side UKM FC at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka. Felda currently lead the second tier standings, while UKM are one spot above the relegation zone. They had earlier faced off in round one of the league on February 2, with the Fighters edging the Varsity Boys 2-1.

Another university club, UiTM FC will host 2016 champions JDT at the UiTM Stadium. Interestingly, they both had met in the previous two editions of the competition, with JDT winning both ties.

League contenders Terengganu will host Selangor in Kuala Terengganu. Last month, the Turtles hammered the Red Giants 4-1 at the same venue, in their league match. In the 2015 edition, Selangor crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 at the hands of Terengganu, when they were beaten 3-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Premier League strugglers Pulau Pinang will entertain Super League side Perak at the Pulau Pinang State Stadium. The Panthers have not defeated the Bos Gaurus in any competitive match since 2009.

In the remaining match to pit two MSL sides; PKNS FC will play Kelantan at the Shah Alam Stadium.

PKNP meanwhile will take on Kuantan FA.

The matches will be played over three days this month; March 16, 17 and 18, but the exact kick-off dates and times will be announced later. After round three matches have been played, another draw will be held to determine the quarter-final match-ups.