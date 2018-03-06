Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has added his voice to the time wasting antics by a section of Kenyan Premier League players.

Infuriated Gor Mahia Coach attack goalkeeper for time wasting

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo raised the red flag with the ‘unsporting’ behaviour of Sofapaka's custodian Mathias Kigonya in Batoto ba Mungu’s victory over Rangers on Saturday.

But Kerr, who also beat Bandari 2-0 on Sunday, jumped to the discussion, further pointing an accusing finger at the Ugandan custodian.

“Totally agree with the Posta Rangers coach...Sofapaka goalkeeper makes a great save then rolls around as if he’s been SHOT and 15 minutes later makes another save, NO ONE touches him and again it’s like he’s been hit by a truck,” Kerr lamented via a tweet.

Kigonya was running down the clock in a 2-1 win over Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sam Ssimbwa men will take on Kariobangi Sharks in the next match.