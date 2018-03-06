Guilherme ready to help KL go far in the cup after rediscovering scoring touch in style

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Brazilian striker Guilherme de Paula is happy and relieved that he has found the back of the net again, following his hat-trick in Kuala Lumpur's 4-0 win over Kuching FA in their second round FA Cup tie on Saturday.

The striker, who won the Premier League golden boot award last season with Kuala Lumpur (KL) en route to clinching the league title and promotion to the Super League, had earlier fired blanks in the Hawks' first four league matches. KL too are currently bottom of the top-tier standings, having recorded only one win and three defeats.

But according to him, his hat-trick against the third tier side has restored his confidence in himself and his team's chances in the league and the cup.

"I hadn't been happy that I couldn't score previously. But I'm very happy now to have scored again, as a striker always needs to score in order to help the team. I want to continue scoring to help KL in the league and the cup. Furthermore next week we take on Kedah which is a tough game, but we'll give our very best.

"It's going to be 50-50 (against Kedah) as we have good local and foreign players. We need to fight from the first minute until the final whistle next Saturday.

"We need to believe in our chances in the cup, in ourselves and our style of play. After all it's the shorter way to qualify for the AFC [Champions League play-offs]," said Guilherme to the press after the match.