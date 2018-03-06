Roar's Papadopoulos out for rest of season

A bad week for Avraam Papadopoulos has become a whole lot worse, with the Brisbane A-League defender suffering a season-ending injury at training.

Brisbane A-League defender Avraam Papadopoulos has suffered a broken ankle while training.

Papadopoulos was slapped with a two-and-a-half year suspended jail term last Thursday by a Greek court for illegally betting on matches during his time at Olympiacos.

The Roar and Football Federation Australia had been awaiting more information to decide what course of action, if any, to take against him - but the 33-year-old won't play again this season in any case after snapping his ankle on Tuesday morning.

The mishap occurred during a "non-competitive" drill, according to a club statement, with the Melbourne-born Greek international to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

It's a huge setback for Brisbane in their late-season charge for a finals berth, with Papadopoulos arguably their most-reliable stopper.

Teammates had hailed Papadopoulos for the "guts" he showed in turning in a strong performance in Saturday's 1-0 win over Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium, just days after learning of his suspended jail sentence.

His absence will further test the Roar's defensive stocks, with Luke DeVere (knee) already sidelined for at least a month and Jade North under a cloud after succumbing to a calf problem against the Reds.

The Roar's next game is on March 17, away to runaway ladder leaders Sydney FC.