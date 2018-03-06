BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

ISL 2017-18: Dimas Delgado is Bengaluru's midfield metronome

In June 2017, Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado joined Bengaluru FC as the Blues prepared to embark on the AFC Cup knockout stages. Head coach Albert Roca, who was an assistant coach at Barcelona until 2008, reunited with a player who shared the same football philosophy and Dimas Delgado quickly became a mainstay in Blues' starting lineups.Within a few months from making his debut for Bengaluru, the Spanish maestro had turned into a metronome in midfield that made the whole team tick.

Delgado featured in 14 games for the Blues in Indian Super League (ISL), out of a possible 18. Alongside Erik Paartalu and Lenny Rodrigues, he helped the ISL new entrants boss the middle-third of the field in most, if not all league games. He did miss a few games at the start due to injury though. After topping the league table and sealing progression into the play-offs, Dimas Delgado couldn't have asked for anything more in his first season with Bengaluru FC.

"It is such a good season for all of us. We started the ISL well and that gave us the confidence to keep believing in what the coach wants. I think that is important," Delgado opened up in an exclusive interview to Goal.

"We (Bengaluru FC) are like a family, everyone is on board. That also helps a lot when you come to training and everyone is trying to do the best and everyone is trying to improve."

Delgado offers the Bengaluru midfield something that a few of the other ISL teams have sorely lacked this season. He is a conductor, the one who decides the rhythm of the game. Every attack goes through Delgado and he effortlessly links the defence to the attack. Unsurprisingly, statistics make him the top passer (975) in Bengaluru. He is second when it comes to interceptions and third in tackles.

"I think I am enjoying a lot. The season has been successful for all of us, we played really good football. The fans come to the fortress and they expect the team to play well and win."

His former club Recreativo is one of the oldest clubs in Spain but a switch to a four-year-old club four trophies on their shelf already wasn't much of a change. Ultimately, every player wants to win trophies.

"Bengaluru are doing really well since they founded the club. They achieved trophies when playing in the I-League. They also played AFC Cup finals," began Delgado. "It also means that Bengaluru isn't just about the players. There are a lot of people working behind the scenes as well. In four years, they have achieved a lot of things. I am in one of the best, if not the best club in India and I am happy about that."

It is safe to assume that neither Dimas Delgado nor Albert Roca would approve of a tactic where the former is asked to chip the ball towards Miku's chest. That could still get the goals but Bengaluru, under Roca, have developed a unique identity and Delgado is a crucial part of that footballing philosophy. It comes naturally for the Spaniard, for he was once coached by Pep Guardiola while at Barcelona B and grew up learning football in a specific way.

"I grew up with a very clear philosophy and that gave me everything as a player. All my career, I have been with a lot of coaches who have come from the same Barcelona philosophy. That helped me a lot. I know that kind of football and I like this philosophy.

"Our coach is also coming from Barcelona, he was with good coaches and he understands the philosophy perfectly. He believes in his ideas and tries to put them on the field. One of the secrets of Bengaluru is that we play with the ball to control the game and that gives us a lot of options to win the game."

Bengaluru's emphasis on keeping the ball means a player like Delgado becomes a lot more disciplined in midfield than he admittedly is. "This year, they did not show me too many yellow cards. Usually, I receive more! We try to keep the ball a lot more which means you have to tackle less. To have two yellow cards for a player in my position is not too much."

The 35-year-old has a wealth of experience that garners respect from his teammates and that has taught him to focus on his own game rather than that of their opponents.

"My experience gives me respect from the boys. They believed in me from the beginning. Their expectation gives you responsibility. That helps you to keep training every day. You have to be training for every game like it is the last game."

"I think for us (Bengaluru FC) the important thing is to be worried about us. If we do things that we have been doing, play our football and be humble and just do what the coach asks you to, we know we have what it takes to win the game.

"We should relax and enjoy it, it is an amazing experience to play the play-offs. We should just do what we have been doing all throughout the season," said a relaxed-looking Dimas Delgado.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder is enjoying his stint in India and when asked to name a talented Indian midfielder who could replace him well in his midfield role, he was suddenly at a loss. When you think about it, there aren't many names that come to mind.

"India have a lot of very good footballers. I don't know (who can fill my position). I am also trying to do my best, I am enjoying playing in India."

Bengaluru will face Pune City in a two-legged ISL playoff round. Pune City's frontline, Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro have 17 goals to their name but Delgado is unconcerned since Bengaluru FC have their own lethal aggressor in attack who has taken the Indian Super League by storm. Blues' Venezuelan striker Miku has 14 goals to his name and for the first time, the club has a different name in the top scorers' charts other than Sunil Chhetri.

"Half of our team cannot play like how Miku can! He can keep the ball and just play with you or makes a run - he always gives you a solution. I have a great relationship with him. That is also showing on the field. All of us have a very good relationship and that makes it easier," said Delgado.