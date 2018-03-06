Fiorentina have asked for "silence and respect" after rumours surfaced on Monday surrounding a new contract for late captain Davide Astori .

Fiorentina request 'silence and respect' amid Astori contract rumours

The 31-year-old passed away suddenly on Sunday, when he was found dead in his hotel room just a few hours before Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in Serie A.

With an official autopsy report yet to be released, the precise cause of the defender's death remains unclear, but Udine's public prosecutor suggested on Sunday that cardiac arrest was the most likely reason.

Astori was due to sign a new contract with the club on Monday and reports in the Italian media claimed Fiorentina were planning to honour that agreement by forwarding the Italy international's wages to his family.

Lega Calcio special commissioner Giovanni Malago also commented on those reports, appearing to confirm their validity by saying on Monday: "They [Fiorentina] decided to renew Astori's contract and the money will support Davide's family".

But Fiorentina released a brief statement, asking for respect and an end to speculation.

The statement read: "Fiorentina, still shocked in such a tragic situation, asks once more for silence and respect from everybody."

The football world has poured out respect and condolences following the tragic news .