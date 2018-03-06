Malaysian FA Cup: Favourites march into round three

Malaysian FA Cup: Favourites march on to round three

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

16 round two FA Cup matches were played over the past weekend, with all the match-up favourites advancing to round three.

On Friday, PKNS FC defeated Hanelang FC 4-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium. Although the visitors managed to cancel Jafri Chew's 9th minute opener through Muhammad Munawar's 12th-minute leveller, they couldn't produce any response to the hosts' next three goals (Romel Morales 38', Rafael Ramazotti 57', Nurridzuan Hassan 70').

Just 10 kilometres away, UiTM FC comfortably beat beleaguered Perlis 3-0 at the UiTM Stadium. The hosts' goals were scored by Dao Bakary (11', 60') and Asnan Awal Hisham (88').

Kelantan faced little problem overcoming Terengganu City 2-0 in Kota Bharu. Their goals were scored by Cassio de Jesus in the 25th minute, and Shafiq Shaharudin in the 74th minute.

In the only round two match between two Malaysia Super League (MSL) clubs, Kedah were made to battle hard in order to defeat Negeri Sembilan at the Darul Aman Stadium. The regulation time ended goalless, which then called for extra-time. The additional time seemed like it would end without a goal as well, but captain Baddrol Bakhtiar led by example, scoring the only goal of the match and the winner in the final minute of extra time.

Kedah vs Negeri Sembilan match highlights

Perak defeated Sarawak 3-1 at the TLDM Stadium. Although it was the Malaysia Premier League (MPL) who opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Mateo Roskam's goal, it did not take long for the Bos Gaurus to equalise through Wander Luiz' penalty seven minutes later. Gilmar da Silva then scored a brace (39', 84') to help the hosts come away with the win.

Six fixtures were played on Saturday.

PKNP FC defeated Shahzan Muda 2-1 at the Temerloh Municipal Stadium, thanks to Yeon Gi-Sung's brace (38', 60'). Although Mohd Rifaie pulled one back for the Dolphins in the 60th minute, the hosts were not able to find the equaliser.

MSL title challengers Terengganu FC came away with a straightforward 4-0 win over Petaling Jaya Rangers at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, with the Turtles' goals scored by Lee Tuck (37'), Igor Zonjic (59'), Shahrul Aizad Zukufli (75') and Tchetche Kipre (p. 84').

Kuala Lumpur too edged Kuching FA by the same scoreline, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium. Brazilian striker Guilherme de Paula rediscovered his scoring touch with a hat-trick (21', 48', 90'), while the other goal was scored by his compatriot Paulo Josue in the 48th minute.

In the only match on Saturday that pitted two MPL sides, Felda United edged Felcra FC 5-2 at the Shah Alam Stadium, with two of the favourites' goals coming from penalties. Felcra's goals were scored by Endrick (23') and Casagrande (75') while the Fighters' goals were scored by Thiago Fernandes (p. 45+1', 64), Shukor Adan (72'), Hadin Azman (84') and Gilberto Fortunato (p. 90+3').

MSL leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) meanwhile were made to work hard before overcoming MPL promotional hopefuls Sabah in a controversial-laden clash at the Likas Stadium. The Rhinos went in front in the 24th minute through Lee Gil-hoon's strike, and it took JDT until the 52nd minute to equalise through Luciano Figueroa's goal. The match then went into extra-time, and Gonzalo Cabrera scored the winner in the 95th minute.

Two matches involving amateur teams were then played on Sunday. However, both underdogs crashed out after losing to their respective professional club opponents.

Melaka United beat Southern FC 7-0 at the Hang Jebat Stadium, while Kuantan FA hammered Axis-O2 with the same scoreline at the UiTM Stadium.

Pahang edged ATM FA 2-1 at the Darul Makmur Stadium. Norshahrul Idlan Talaha opened the scoring in the 35th minute, but the Gladiators levelled the scoreline through Mohd Zaironi's 66th minute goal. Safuwan Baharudin scored the winner for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Selangor returned to winning ways with a decisive 3-0 win over MOF FC in Cheras, although they were made to wait until late in the match to break the deadlock. The goals were scored by Amri Yahyah (67'), Rufino Segovia (p. 82') and Syahmi Safari (90+3').

Goals in the MOF vs Selangor match

Pulau Pinang too bounced back from their slump, defeating PDRM FA 3-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium. The Panthers' goals were scored by Kang Seung-Jo (8') and Ken Ilso Larsen (7', 33'), while PDRM's consolation goal was scored by Argzim Redzovic in injury time.

MPL strugglers UKM FC left it very late to equalise against MISC-MIFA in Petaling Jaya, before winning the tie on penalties. Kpah Sherman gave MISC the lead in the first half injury time, and substitute Kipson Athuheire only scored the equaliser for the Varsity Boys in the dying minutes of the match. The match then went to penalties, with UKM winning 4-2.



Gol dari Kipson Atuheire...minit ke 90+4 pic.twitter.com/WBlGCH79XT — UKM FC Official (@ukm_fc) March 4, 2018

UKM's equaliser

The draw for round three matches will be held on Tuesday, March 6.