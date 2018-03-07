Hazard to stall on contract in hope of Real Madrid move

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Hazard to wait for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will stall on any contract offer from Chelsea in the hope of securing a summer move to Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.

The Belgian playmaker is looking for the exit, but Real Madrid’s interest may only be acted upon this summer if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge.

The report also states Thibaut Courtois is anxious to follow Hazard out the door to the Spanish capital.

Aouar ignoring Liverpool links for now

Houssem Aouar’s performances at Lyon have seen him heavily linked with Liverpool, but the teenager is ignoring the rumours for now.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a product of a famed academy system at the Ligue 1 outfit and is being tipped to tread a similar path to the likes of Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette and Samuel Umtiti.

Liverpool may be prepared to offer him a Premier League platform on which to perform before too long, but Aouar is reluctant to be drawn on speculation which amounts to little more than gossip at present.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

Rakitic open to move as Liverpool plot bid

Liverpool are willing to make a big bid for Ivan Rakitic, who is open to leaving Barcelona in the summer, Don Balon claims.

The 29-year-old is a crucial part of Ernesto Valverde's side, but the potential arrivals of Arthur from Gremio and Antoine Griezmann have given him reason to fear his place in the side is at risk.

The midfielder has caught the attention of Liverpool, said to be willing to hand over a large sum to convince Barca to let him go, and he could be persuaded to ditch Camp Nou for Anfield if the offer is right.

Real Madrid see Pulisic as Bale replacement

Real Madrid think Christian Pulisic would be a suitable replacement for Gareth Bale should the club be unable to strike a deal for Neymar, reports Diario Gol.

The Welsh winger is expected to make his exit from the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

And while Neymar is Madrid's number one target, should a move for the Brazilian not happen, Pulisic would be an alternative option at a cost of around €80 million.

Bellerin wants out of Arsenal

Hector Bellerin is furious with Arsene Wenger and looking for a way out of Arsenal, claims The Sun.

The Spain international is not happy at having been dropped for the Gunners' defeat at Brighton and is ready to push for a switch to Barcelona which has been mooted for some time.

Iniesta has China offer

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has a lucrative offer on the table from China, claims El Chiringuito TV.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a summer move away from Camp Nou, with Pep Guardiola reported to be keen on a reunion at Manchester City.

Arsenal after Leverkusen goalkeeper

Arsenal and Napoli are two of the teams believed to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno according to Bild.

Napoli have been admirers of Leno since last summer and are prepared to go in for him once more after the season.

And the Gunners also have interest in Leno, who only wants to leave if he can be a clear-cut No.1 at his new club.

Southampton to sack Pellegrino after the season

Southampton have already made the decision to sack Mauricio Pellegrino following the season, regardless of whether the team avoids relegation reports the Mirror.

Replacements are being lined up, with Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic and Ostersund boss Graham Potter among those in the frame.

The club is hesitant to fire Pellegrino midseason for fear of a panic appointment, but his time with Southampton will come to an end when the campaign finishes.

Manchester clubs and Arsenal to fight for Jorginho

The Manchester clubs and Arsenal are set to battle for Napoli’s Jorginho, according to the Sun.

The midfielder has a number of Premier League suitors, with Liverpool previously believed to have interest.

Now it appears even more top-six clubs have joined the fray for Jorginho, who is expected to cost around £60 million.

Man Utd to bid for €60m Varane

Manchester United are ready to make a bid to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, claims Diario Gol.

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring in a new centre-back in the summer and has identified Varane as the key man to stabilise his defence.

Madrid president Florentino Perez would be willing to sell the France international, if United offer €60 million at the end of the season.

Kimmich to sign new Bayern deal

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich is close to signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, according to Kicker.

Kimmich joined Bayern in 2015 from RB Leipzig and has established himself as a vital part of the Bayern side.

The right-back’s current deal expires in 2020, but he is expected to agree a renewal to stay with the club until either 2022 or 2023.