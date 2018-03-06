Gary Neville made it clear that he was unhappy with Paul Pogba's first-half performance against Crystal Palace, ripping into the Manchester United midfielder after a lacklustre showing that had his side trailing at the break against a team currently in the relegation zone.

'Everything he does is for an Instagram video' - Neville criticises Pogba's 'joke' performance against Crystal Palace

Pogba was wasteful in the first half, giving away possesion and failing to help spark the attack for a side that went behind to an Andros Townsend goal in the 11th minute.

And Neville took aim at the French midfielder on Sky Sports during the interval, claiming that "it's no wonder Jose Mourinho has left him out" with the 24-year-old putting in the type of performances he showed in the first 45.

"It’s been nowhere near good enough – Pogba’s great strength is that he plays with freedom like he’s playing on the park with his mates, but his great weakness is that he’s playing on the park with his mates," he said.

"It’s like everything he does is all for a YouTube or Instagram video. It’s like it’s not serious – like it’s a joke to him.

"There’s no wonder Jose Mourinho has left him out in recent weeks."

Patrick van Aanholt doubled Palace's lead just after the break, with United caught napping and hit on the counter.

But Mourinho's side stormed back, with Chris Smalling pulling one back in the 55th and Romelu Lukaku leveling the match with 14 minutes remaining.

A stunner from Nemanja Matic completed the comeback at the death, moving Mourinho's side back up to second in the table.