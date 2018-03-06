AFC Champions League 2018: Group Stage Matchday Three Preview: East Zone

Matchday Three of the the AFC Champions League 2018 is all set to start on Tuesday in the East Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

GROUP E

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (KOR) v Tianjin Quanjian (CHN):

Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian face a tough ask when they travel to South Korea to take on Jeonbuk Hyundai on Tuesday in a Group E clash. The top two sides in the group are set to serve up an exciting clash. Jeonbuk have won both their matches so far but will face their toughest test in the group against Tianjin Quanjian who have four points from two games.

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju

Kick-off: March 6, 19:00 UTC+9

Kashiwa Reysol (JPN) v Kitchee SC (HKG):

Japan's Kashiwa Reysol are up against Hong Kong's Kitchee SC in the other Group E game. Kashiwa have just the one point to their name, having dropped points from winning positions in both their games so far. But they will need to win against Kitchee SC, who are yet to notch even a point so far, and ensure the gap with the top two does not widen further.

Venue: Kashiwa Soccer Stadium, Kashiwa

Kick-off: March 6, 19:30 UTC+9

GROUP F

Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) v Melbourne Victory (AUS):

Japan's Kawasaki Frontale take on Australian side Melbourne Victory at home on Wednesday in a Group F clash. In what is a battle between the two bottom sides in the group, Kawasaki will be looking to make home advantage count and notch their first point of the campaign. Melbourne Victory themselves have just one point so far and are also desperate for a win.

Venue: Todoroki Athletics Stadium, Kawasaki

Kick-off: March 7, 19:00 UTC+9

Shanghai SIPG (CHN) v Ulsan Hyundai (KOR):

Chinese side Shanghai SIPG host South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday in what is another promising clash. Shanghai SIPG are in good form and have notched up consecutive wins and sit atop the group while Ulsan Hyundai have four points. A win for either side will put them in control of the group.

Venue: Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai

Kick-off: March 7, 20:00 UTC+8

GROUP G

Buriram United (THA) v Cerezo Osaka (JPN):

Group G leaders Cerezo Osaka travel to Thailand to take on Buriram United on Tuesday. Cerezo played out a goalless draw against Guangzhou Evergrande last week and will be eager to extend their lead at the top with a win over Buriram, who have just the single point from two outings so far. The Thai side would not want to lose again, for that could scupper their hopes of progressing.

Venue: Buriram Stadium, Buriram

Kick-off: March 6, 18:00 UTC+7

Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN) v Jeju United (KOR):

Chinese Super League side face South Korea's Jeju United on Tuesday in an another interesting Group G clash. Jeju are coming off a win over Buriram United but will be facing a tough opponent in GUangzhou Evergrande who have drawn both their previous games. The Chinese side will be hungry for a win and will take the game to the Korean side.

Venue: Tianhe Stadium, Guangzhou

Kick-off: March 6, 20:00 UTC+8

GROUP H

Sydney FC (AUS) v Kashima Antlers (JPN):

Sydney FC of Australia will host Japanese side Kashima Antlers on Wednesday in a Group H clash. The A-League side won their first point in the group last week with a 2-2 draw with Shanghai Shenhua but will need to be at their best against the group leaders. Kashima Antlers are also coming off a 2-1 win and will be on a high.

Venue: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: March 7, 19:30 UTC+11

Suwon Bluewings (KOR) v Shanghai Shenhua (CHN):

Korea's Suwon Bluewings are at home to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday. The Korean team, after an opening day win, lost to Kashima Antlers last week and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Shanhghai Shenhua. The Chinese side have drawn both their games so far and wll be desperate to notch a win.

Venue: Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

