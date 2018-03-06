Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong says it is wrong to blame Kotoko's Caf Confederation Cup failure on the delay in start of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko should learn from Mazembe, Ahly - Sarpong

The Porcupine Warriors could not go beyond their first hurdle in the continental inter-club championship after falling to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary round.

"There was public perception that the late start of the league had contributed to the abysmal performance of Kotoko, but if it was so, why did Aduana Stars qualify to the next stage of the competition?," Sarpong asked in an interview with Graphic Sports.

“The fact is, Kotoko do not have a stable team now and there is no consistency. Aduana have kept many of their players for over four years, so there is a form of consistency. Their technical team is also stable, unlike Kotoko.

“Many players are changed regularly in Kotoko, making it difficult for them to play as a team. Besides, Kotoko do not also have the needed structures and a long-term planning programme. They want instant results, but not putting things right.

"They can’t have instant results with this kind of planning. They should have started building gradually, and by now, the team would have been in good shape to compete locally and at the international level.

“TP Mazembe [of Dr. Congo], WAC of Morocco, Zamalek and Al-Ahly [both of Egypt] among others, have done it, and the results are there for all to see."

Kotoko's wait to make amends for the final defeat to country rivals Hearts of Oak in the inaugural 2004 Confederation Cup goes on.