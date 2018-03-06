Former Ghana defender John Paintsil says the Ghana Premier League cannot be ranked as one of the best on the continent since it's not exciting and lacks sponsors.

Paintsil slams unexciting Ghana Premier League

The 36-year-old, who previously featured for Berekum Arsenal between 1999 and 2000 before joining Liberty Professionals, insists clubs are poorly managed while players are not well paid.

"Ghana FA is struggling to get sponsors for the Ghana Premier league because it is not attractive and also not exciting," Paintsil told Atinka FM.

"It is not among the best ranked leagues currently and players are always anxious to leave Ghana and play in foreign leagues because there is no money in the local league. The players are not paid well and struggle to take good care of themselves and their families," he added.

The 2017-18 league season was initially billed to kick off on March 3 but litigations between Great Olympics and the football association have halted all plans.

Goal understands that the two parties met at the football association's secretariat on Monday to settle the issue amicably before they appear in court on March 15 but Ghana FA rejected Olympics' suggestion of holding an18-club league this season instead of the 16, in order to accommodate them.