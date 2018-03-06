Niger Tornadoes' Hussain Isah contented with draw at El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes' Hussain Isah has described as a good sign of recovery his side's 0-0 draw against El Kanemi Warriors at the Maiduguri Township Stadium.

Before the encounter, the Ikon Allah boys had subdued Abia Warriors 2-0 to move out of the drop zone, and Sunday's draw further helped them ease their relegation worries.

And the defender, who is excited with their new form, praised his mates' fighting spirit and urges them to maintain their good performance in future games.

"It was a tough game but we are very happy to see a draw in Maiduguri," Isah told Goal.

"It was a great achievement for us as a team afterall we have gone through this season. We really went to Maiduguri with high hopes of getting a win.

"Though we know it won't be easy, we played out of hearts and we are happy getting something tangible out of the game.

"They tried hard to score but we defended very well and put up a good fight against El Kanemi Warriors to draw. It was an important result for the team and also a good sign of our recovery.

"I must commend my teammates for our determination and never-say-die spirit [on Sunday]. Now that we are out of the relegation zone, we must continue to work harder to get better results in our coming games.

“At the moment, we are celebrating our away draw and all happy with our current progress as a team. We hope to keep making our fans proud because they have always stood by us."

The draw moves the Minna based outfit to 14th position with 13 points from 11 games this season.