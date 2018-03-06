ES Setif general manager Djihad Boulahdjilet says they are aiming at defeating Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars in the first leg of Caf Champions League's last qualifying round in Dormaa Ahenkro on Wednesday.

E.S Setif chief Boulahdjilet eyes Aduana Stars scalp in Champions League

After defeating Olympique de Bangui of Central Africa Republic 6-0 on aggregate in the first round, the Algerian club wants to make it to the group stages over Aduana.

"We prefer to win against Aduana in Ghana to give us enough advantage ahead of the second leg," Boulahdjilet told Oyerepa FM.

"We watched their match against Libyan club Al Tahady and we are aware that they are a good team. We will give them good match in Ghana and finish them in Algeria.

"We want to make it to the group stages so we've prepared adequately for all circumstances and hope to have a wonderful game on Wednesday but won't leave with a defeat," he added.

Setif are currently camping in Kumasi and wanted to train at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but their request wasn't approved and that decision has gotten Boulahdjilet frustrated.

"I am very surprised at those responsible of the stadium in Kumasi because they didn’t allow us train there. I thought we are friends and Africans who show solidarity," he said.

"Should any club come to Algeria and want to use ES Setif's facilities, we will gladly make it available and I wanted to pay for it but they didn’t allow," he added.

The loser after the two legs will be demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup.