FC IfeanyiUbah's Ladan Bosso sets continental ticket target after Rivers United draw

FC IfeanyiUbah head coach Ladan Bosso says he is aiming to steer his side to a Caf competition finish after they earned a 1-1 draw against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Oche Salefu's late effort cancelled Onyekachi Chidume's 66th minute lead for the visitors but the Anambra Warriors held on to secure their first away draw of the season.

And the coach, who is pleased with Sunday’s draw, has hailed his players for putting up a good display at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium while urging them to maintain their fighting mentality.

"I'm delighted with the result, though our aim was to get the three points against Rivers United," Bosso told Goal.

"We came prepared and really fought very hard. We did well to frustrate them in trying to play their kind of game in hope take any chance we could get.

"Our game plan worked a bit but we conceded late and could not hold on until the end.

"It was a fair result for us and also vital in our ambition this season. I must commend my boys' performance. We need to make sure we consolidate on it and keep up the good form.

"Whether there are targets or no from the management of the club, as a coach, I know whatever is in my hand will determine my future with the team.

"As far as I am concerned, I want to see how I could go to get a continental ticket for the team because if I do, I'm also establishing myself for a better offer."

The draw takes them to the 11th place on the NPFL log with 14 points and they host Abia Warriors in there next game on Sunday.