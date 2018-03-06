News

ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City v Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

FC Pune City host Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 play-offs at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Maharashtra, on Wednesday evening. 


Game FC Pune City v Bengaluru FC
Date Wednesday, March 7
Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

 


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM





Marcelinho NorthEast United FC FC Pune City ISL 4 2017/2018

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.





India (English) TV channelOnline streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.






Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

 





Malayalam TV channelKannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

 


TEAM NEWS





FC PUNE CITY: 

FC Pune City possible XI v Bengaluru FC

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Marcelinho, Emiliano Alfaro

 

BENGALURU FC:     

Bengaluru FC possible XI v FC Pune City

Injured: None 

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Miku, Sunil Chhetri

 


GAME PREVIEW





FC Pune City, despite picking up just two points from their last three games, have made it into the semi-finals of the ISL for the first time in four seasons.

Ranko Popovic's side registered nine wins, three draws and six losses this season - the same as FC Goa who are above them on account of a better head-to-head record. Pune City's record against Bengaluru is also edged by the debutants but not without proving themselves as difficult opponents.

Nicolas Fedor (Miku) FC Pune City Bengaluru FC ISL 4 2017/2018

The previous time the two teams met in Pune, Baljit Sahni's red card handed Bengaluru the advantage and they used it well to come from a goal behind and win the tie 3-1 with the help of Miku's brace and a strike by Sunil Chhetri.

When they met again in Bengaluru, Gurtej Singh had to be taken off due to injury while Emiliano Alfaro was also substituted fearing a second booking in the match when Pune were leading by Sarthak Galui's first-half goal. However, the Blues immediately took the upper hand and equalised through Miku in the second half, though Bengaluru's winning streak of six games in all competitions was broken.

Under Albert Roca, Bengaluru FC are currently on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions. That includes an eight-game unbeaten run in the ISL wherein they have scored 2.25 goals on an average - the same as FC Goa in the last eight games.

Nikolas Fedor (Miku) Mumbai City FC Bengaluru FC ISL 4 2017/2018

24 of the 35 goals have been bagged by Miku (14) and Chhetri (10) in the league stage and the side didn't even feel the absence of Edu Garcia who had racked up the most number of assists (5). They were also quick to rope in Victor Perez as the Spaniard's replacement. The assists department is topped by Pune's Marcelinho (7) while Alfaro has scored (9) one more goal than the Brazilian in the league stage.

Popovic's tactical decision of using Adil Khan in midfield alongside Marcos Tebar has paid dividends with the front trio of Marcelinho, Alfaro and Diego Carlos enjoying much more freedom in the attack. Gurtej and Rafa Lopez have provided stability in defence.

On the other hand, Roca's side has an enviable defensive record having allowed the least number of goals (16) with the pairing of John Johnson and Juanan at the back. Lenny Rodrigues will be most likely be playing the shielding role with the trident of Udanta Singh, Miku and Chhetri up front.

Can Pune get the better of the Bengaluru counterparts on Wednesday before taking them on at their own fortress in four days?

