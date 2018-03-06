Gor Mahia and Esperance Caf Championship kickoff pushed back

Gor Mahia's Caf Champions League kick-off match against Esperance du Tunis has been moved back by an hour.

The Wednesday clash will now kick off at 3.00 Pm instead at 4.00 PM at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The changes were arrived at due to the heavy rains that are currently pounding most parts of the country.

The visitors, Esperance also need to catch a flight on Wednesday night back to Tunis.

Gor Mahia progressed to the first round on a 3-1 aggregate win over Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea