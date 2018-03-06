Vladislav Heric appointed new Chippa United head coach

Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Chippa United has appointed Vladislav Heric as their new head coach.

The job became vacant after the club fired Teboho Moloi following their 2-0 league defeat to Cape Town City in the Mother City last week Friday.

Speaking to TruFM, Heric expressed delight in his return to the club, saying he belongs to Port Elizabeth.

“The most exciting part for me is to come back to PE where I actually had nice achievements with Bay United 10 years ago,” Heric said.

The trainer guided the Chilli Boys to the 2013/14 National First Division (NFD) title.

“I can’t wait to see the supporters and to return to the place where I believe I belong,” the well-travelled trainer continued.

Heric has coached South African sides Maritzburg United, African Warriors, Black Leopards, Polokwane City, FC Cape Town and Royal Eagles.

The 50-year-old has also had a spell as an Ajax Cape Town academy coach.

“I am very excited also to be working with Chippa because despite all the stories as far as the club’s reputation go, I had a very good relationship with Chippa Mpengesi and Peter Koutroulis,” the coach concluded.

The Chilli Boys announced Heric's appointment on their official Twitter page: