Former Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi remains grateful to the Port Elizabeth-based club for giving him an opportunity.



Teboho Moloi: Beating Kaizer Chiefs led to my downfall at Chippa United





The Orlando Pirates legend was fired last Saturday after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Friday.

After he was handed the reigns as Dan Malesela’s replacement in September 2017, Moloi led the team to a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last December.

However, the Chilli Boys faltered as they slowly moved out for the top eight and failed to replicate their first round form.

In 2018, Moloi led the Port Elizabeth-based side to one win over AmaZulu in eight eight league games, but they are in the Nedbank Cup Last 16.

The 29-year-old tactician, who had a short spell as South Africa under-17 national team head coach, believes their win over Steve Komphela’s men in Port Elizabeth raised hopes that the club will remain in the top five.

“You see when you achieve things early as they did, like beating Kaizer Chiefs in the first round,” Moloi said to the SABC.

“We ran all the way to the top and became number two,” the former South Africa international, who had a long stint as Pirates assistant coach, added.

“People started thinking the team was ready to command that high position, but I knew the type of players we have and how far can we go,” the retired midfielder concluded.

The Chilli Boys are placed 11th on the league standings with 27 points from 23 matches. They are only two points behind eighth placed Bidvest Wits, with seven games left.

Chippa will travel to the Goble Park Stadium where they are scheduled to face Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup 16 match on Saturday.