Former KCB Coach Rashid Shedu’s medical fund drive is set for March 8 in Nairobi.

Former KCB Coach medical fund drive set for Thursday

Shedu needs two million to undergo a corrective surgery on his ankle injury he suffered three years ago while still working with the Bankers.

The tactician has gone through three unsuccessful surgeries to save his leg from being amputated.

The fund drive will be graced by former Football Kenya Federation president, Sam Nyamweya.

“One of the former Kenyan international, Rashid Shedu has been suffering for more than three years…and has exhausted his medical cover. It is on this note that I hereby request you to join us for the fund drive at 680 Hotel o Thursday, March 8 from 4.00 PM."

Shedu is set to fly to India mid this year for the operation.