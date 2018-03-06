Steve Komphela ducks questions over Kaizer Chiefs future

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has refused to be drawn into questions on whether or not he's worried about his future at the club following Saturday's 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates.

The defeat derailed Amakhosi's title charge, and as things stand, the Nedbank Cup remains Komphela's real chance of winning silverware this season.

Komphela rarely runs out of answers in his interviews, but the question about his future at Chiefs was left unanswered.

The 50-year-old mentor suggested that he will accept whatever happens to him in the next few months of his contract which expires in June 2018.

“The question is so difficult [whether or not he's worried about his future]. I don't want to sound arrogant. All that I can say is that we have to be very realistic as professionals, and you should never be in denial in any circumstance or scenario,” Komphela told the media.

“One of the basic principles of life which most of them are embedded in the eightfold truth from Buddhism; it tells you about acceptance. Pain stops the minute acceptance kicks in. Pain starts the minute denial kicks in. If you are in denial of the facts and truth facing you, you live in pain. If you are in acceptance of the reality facing you, you move on without any hindrance," he said.

“I draw my inspiration from Buddhism and Buddha; I’m born Christian. I study a whole lot of other religions, but one of the things that has given me immense inner strength has been Buddhism. You must go study Buddhism. They’ll tell you about the truth and the realities of pain - acceptance and denial thereof, and where you find yourself,” explained Komphela.

“First, enlightenment is key. Enlightenment is reality, reflection and acceptance that; ‘hey, this exists’. Have you accepted that it exists?... Is it reality? Yes, reality is there. Are you in denial? If you deny, you will suffer. If you accept that, that’s the exit away from pain. So, this exists, it’s okay, I accept it, and you are enlightened to live with that. Your mind is aware that you can sift through, and as soon as your head sifts through stuff, it gets into your body, you relax and you get stronger. Failure to mental and inner strength will take you to the next level, which is spiritual. When you get to the spiritual zone, nothing will shake you," said the former Bafana Bafana caretaker coach.

“So, we have gone through so much pain as coaches, and my colleague must learn this; it’s a hell of a life lesson. Go through it mentally, that’s physical punishment whatever; go through it emotionally, and if you’ve gone through those stages and it gets spiritual – show me any spiritual person who feels pain? They are in the acceptance zone and you can’t shake them. Acceptance to reality is the first door and exit to pleasure, and that’s life, it goes on,” concluded Komphela.