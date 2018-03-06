How Liverpool’s lethal frontman Mohamed Salah is making his team-mates better

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has described teammate Mohamed Salah as an inspiration to him.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain draws inspiration from Mohamed Salah

The forward joined Roma in June 2017 and has excelled above expectations of many scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old took his goal tally in the Premier League to 24 as he propelled Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United which moved them to the second spot in the log behind Manchester City.

READ MORE: West Ham fans plan protest march amid toxic atmosphere

READ MORE: Antonio Conte should leave Chelsea now

And the England international who also arrived Anfield in the summer said Salah's incredible feat inspires him.

"There is more in me. I know I have to keep pushing on,” Chamberlain told Sky Sports.

"I can take so much from someone like Mo Salah. Just look at him this season. It has been relentless and when someone can go from - obviously he is a great player - but to be competing with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero for top goalscorer is something you have to learn from.

"People probably wouldn't have expected that from him at the start of the season. To put himself in that position is down to the mentality he has to work hard and get the best out of himself.”

Chamberlain and Salah will both be looking to help Liverpool finish off Porto in the second leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night after a 5-0 victory in Portugal a fortnight ago.