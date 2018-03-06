East Bengal scored first but went behind and then came back in the second half to draw 2-2 with Shillong Lajong in their penultimate 2017-18 I-League game at the JL Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.

I-League 2017-18: East Bengal drop points in Shillong, spice up title run-in for final day

Dudu Omagbemi (20' and 88') turned hero for the Red and Golds again as his brace on either side of goals from Lajong duo Aibanbha Dohling (49') and Samuel Lalmuanpuia (69' Pen.) salvaged a draw.

Lajong made two changes from their 2-1 win over Aizawl FC. Abdoulaye Koffi and Redeem Tlang were brought in for Kynsailang Khongsit and Hardy Cliff Nongbri. Khalid Jamil did not disturb the lineup which thrashed Chennai City 7-1 but with Eduardo Ferreira suspended, Salam Ranjan Singh got the nod ahead of veteran Arnan Mondal in defence.

Both East Bengal strikers had a sniff at goal within the first quarter of an hour. Dudu Omagbemi's header was parried away by Nidhin Lal and Ansumana Kromah shot over the bar.

It was Lalramchullova's cunning long diagonal ball into the gap between the two central defenders that Dudu headed into the net to break the deadlock. Kenstar Kharsong was caught napping as he allowed the Nigerian onside, thus bringing up his sixth goal of the season with four of them in the last game itself.

Nidhin Lal kept his side in the hunt with a couple of brilliant saves off Kromah's efforts. The Liberian showed extreme agility to make his way into the box but his shot was punched away in the 25th minute. Juho Oh then cleared up before Dudu could reach it. A couple of minutes later, the former Chennaiyin custodian did well to tip the ball over the bar from a powerful shot.

It was only in the last ten minutes of the first half that Shillong Lajong had some noteworthy forays into the opposition box. Redeem Tlang picked up the ball in midfield, drove at the defence before playing a one-two with Samuel Lalmuanpuia at the edge of the box. He then got into the box only to slice his shot wide of goal from close range.

The change of ends also signalled the change of momentum in the game. Reds were on the front foot in the second period. Daniel Odafin was fed by Abdoulaye Koffi and the Nigerian midfielder shot inches wide just after the restart.

Hardly four minutes in, Saihou Jagne won a free-kick which helped the hosts equalise. Lalmunapuia delivered a perfect ball into the box, defender Aibanbha Dohling rose the tallest to head the ball into the corner of the net as Salam Ranjan Singh and Gurwinder Singh were both beaten for height.

After the setback, the Red and Golds hardly looked enterprising enough. Instead, Saihou Jagne on the other end had a few chances which were off-target. Mehtab Singh shot his team in the foot as he brought down Lalmuanpuia inside the box and the diminutive playmaker obliged by converting from the twelve-yard spot.

Just as it appeared that East Bengal would wash their hands off yet another opportunity to win their maiden I-League title, Dudu brought them back in the dying embers of the game. The introduction of Samad Ali Mallick and Jobby Justin paid off as the latter directed the ball from the fullback towards Kromah on the left. The former Mohun Bagan man wasted no time in sending a powerful cross which Dudu headed in past a hapless Nidhin Lal.





With the points shared, Khalid Jamil's men now have thirty points in their kitty and Lajong end their league campaign with 22. Despite being fourth, a win over NEROCA at home can win them the title provided Minerva Punjab fail to win against Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan lose or draw to Gokulam Kerala on the final day. However, a win for Gokulam will displace Lajong to the seventh spot, meaning they have to enter the playoffs for the upcoming Super Cup.