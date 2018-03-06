Fiorentina, Cagliari retire Astori's No.13

Italian soccer clubs Fiorentina and Cagliari have announced they will retire their No.13 shirts in memory of Davide Astori.

Fiorentina supporters pay tribute to their late captain Davide Astori who died suddenly aged 31.

The 31-year-old was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room in Udine, hours before Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in a Serie A fixture.

All of Sunday's seven Serie A games were postponed and tributes from across the footballing world poured in for the defender, who won 14 caps for Italy.

And on Tuesday, Fiorentina and Cagliari, Astori's clubs from 2008-16, announced they had retired the No.13 shirt in honour of their former player.

"In honour of Davide #Astori's memory, @CagliariCalcio and #ACFFiorentina have decided to retire the No.13 shirt.", Fiorentina tweeted.

Cagliari, having changed their Twitter handle to 'Ciao Davide', added: "To honour their memory and make indelible the memory of David Astori, @acffiorentina and @CagliariCalcio have decided to jointly withdraw the jersey with the number 13."

Fiorentina announced on Sunday morning Astori had died after a "sudden illness" and, a day later, prosecutors opened a culpable homicide case over his death.

A post mortem examination will be performed on Tuesday with Astori's funeral to be held on Thursday morning at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence.