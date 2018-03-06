Ex-Harambee Stars coach wanted Kenyan passport to 'evade justice in Belgium'

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put wanted a Kenyan citizenship to evade legal justice in his native country, Belgium, Football Kenya Federation has alleged.

Ex-Harambee Stars Coach wanted Kenyan passport to 'evade Belgian justice system'?

This was revealed by FKF, who have gone full throttle on the ex-Stars' boss, who resigned from his position last February, only to take up a new job in Guinea.

Put, who bolted out of a two year deal with FKF, accused the federation of failing to secure friendly matches for the national team with stronger opponents in an interview with a local daily.

But FKF responded to the accusation with image-denting revelations, saying that the 61 year-old had tabled a number of demands, including a request to the federation to facilitate him acquire a Kenyan passport.

This, according to FKF, would aid Put to travel back to his native country, where ‘he has a pending conviction case’, without attracting the attention of the local authorities.

“Mr. Put’s comments are misleading and further point out to the unprofessional conduct he has adopted after his resignation. The federation feels that the coach has broken the trust, professionalism and duty entrusted by the federation on him.

“He wanted to be issued with a Kenyan Passport as he could not travel to Belgium where he has a pending conviction/Court case and needed a new passport to enable him to travel as his current one was almost filled up,” FKF said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

But FKF said that the demand was “not possible to facilitate the issuance of a Kenyan passport for the coach as that is a prerogative of the government.”

“The coach was made aware of the federation’s position on the matter and asked to sort out his court case with his lawyers. The federation also took issue with the coach for not disclosing the issue prior to signing the contract.”

The timing of FKF’s response is, however, suspect considering that the federation told Kenyans that Put resigned on ‘personal reasons’.

But even as the Federation and the former coach take to the press to air their feelings, it remains to be seen when the next Harambee Stars tactician will be unveiled as the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers game with Ghana fast approaches.