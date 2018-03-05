Atsu switches attention to Southampton after Liverpool fall

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu wants the club to put Saturday's disappointment at Liverpool behind as they prepare for their next match against Southampton.

The Magpies failed to get three points for the second successive time as they succumbed to a 2-0 away reversal at Anfield in the Premier League.

The result leaves Rafael Benitez's outfit only two places above the relegation zone.

"We wanted to get three points from Bournemouth and this one [against Liverpool] but we couldn’t get, so we have to give everything against Southampton at home," Atsu told NUTV.

"I believe the fans will be behind us and how we fought [against Liverpool] - we tried everything - if we put that determination in the next game, I believe we will get the win."

In Saturday's encounter, Newcastle seemed to be holding up well until few minutes to half-time when Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock.

Sadio Mane then added the second 10 minutes after recess.

"I think we started very well, we were defending well, we were compact and we made things difficult for them [Liverpool] until the 39th minute when they broke the deadlock.

"In the second half, we were still in the game and then we conceded the second goal, which was very difficult.

"We wanted to have clean sheet until the second half but unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve that.

"We came back trying to score and they added another goal which was very difficult for us, but I think the team worked really hard and we are focusing on the next game."

Atsu lasted for the entire duration of Saturday's fixture.