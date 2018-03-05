Former SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has opened up about some of the challenges he faced during his tenure with the club.

It's not the end in terms of coaching, says former SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler

The 47-year-old now retired tough-tackling midfielder had only at the beginning of the season taken over at the Tshwane giants after a highly impressive campaign at the helm of Cape Town City. But following a successful start to proceedings where he not only guided Matsatsantsa to an MTN 8 triumph but a Caf Confederation Cup final as well , things began to take a turn for a worse as results were not forthcoming and eventually led to Tinkler stepping down as head coach.

Nonetheless, with Tinkler’s release now confirmed, he admits that one of his biggest challenges was dealing with the club’s big personalities.

"Well, the harsh reality of football as a coach is that you are only as good as your last game," Tinkler told The Sowetan.

"There is only so much we can do as coaches but what matters at the end of the day is what the players go out and do during the game.

"Man-management is very important and dealing with the different dynamics of personalities. There was no pre-season; it was difficult to change from one coaching philosophy to the next," he added.

With Tinkler now without a job, many have questioned what’s next? Tinkler though, admits that while he plans to remain in coaching, he will not be committing himself to another job anytime soon.

"Definitely it's not the end in terms of coaching. I just need some family time - time to do some introspection," he added.

"I need to spend time with my family. I have two young kids who I need to build a relationship with. My son is 16 and he needs to get to know me as a father.

"I have been away so much that I must spend time with my kids. I will take a break for a few months," he concluded.