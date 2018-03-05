Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says a midweek trip to the movies inspired his side to victory against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

Orlando Pirates were inspired by Black Panther movie against Kaizer Chiefs, says Milutin Sredojevic

The Buccaneers recorded a 3-1 win over Amakhosi in an enthralling PSL encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"On Tuesday we went for a team building and watched the film Black Panther," Sredojevic told the media.

The score was 1-1 at half-time with Thembinkosi Lorch and Leonardo Castro having scored for Pirates, and Chiefs respectively.

Super-sub Luvuyo Memela hit the back of the net twice in the second half and he inspired the Buccaneers to victory.

"It is a historical African film which has been a special injection of inspiration for us to go and prove a point today. It has been a dream finish to a week where we took care of everything,” he continued.

Pirates remained second on the league standings - four points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with seven games left.

"I stand here in front of you but all the members of the technical team and the players have worked hard during the week. We take an extreme amount of pride to score three goals against one of the best defensive teams in the league," the former Uganda and Rwanda head coach addded.

The Serbian tactician wants his side to continue its good form having recorded fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Bucs' next game is against Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at the Cape Town Stadium next week Wednesday.

"We need to continue to improve to ensure football does not punch us back in the games against Cape Town City or Golden Arrows," Sredojevic concluded.

Pirates will then travel to Durban where they are scheduled to face Lamontvilled Golden Arrows in a PSL game at the Princess Magogo Stadium next week Saturday.