Lucas overcoming PSG frustration and snow at Spurs

Lucas overcoming PSG frustration and snow football at Spurs

Lucas Moura admits he endured a frustrating end to his time at Paris Saint-Germain, while the weather in England is taking some getting used to at Tottenham.

The Brazil international was among those on the move during the January transfer window, with Spurs acquiring his services for £25 million.

That deal brought a five-year stint in France to a close, with big-spending in Paris having ultimately forced the 25-year-old towards the exits amid fierce competition for players.

Lucas concedes that “something broke” as he slipped out of favour, but he remains convinced that he made the right choice in heading for England.

“I had five fantastic years in Paris, then something broke and the last seven months have been difficult,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“This is not the time to talk about certain things, I just want to say I'm happy with the choice I made.

“Spurs are a club building for the future. There are international players like [Harry] Kane, [Christian] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and Son [Heung-min].

“There is a young, knowledgeable and ambitious coach, and a club with state-of-the-art facilities.”

The only issue for Lucas in London is the weather, with a man more accustomed to warmer climes having got a first taste of football in the snow during a recent FA Cup clash with Newport.

He added: “Everything is going well, the only problem is the weather!

“I had never played in the snow like I did against Newport, but I will adapt to that too.”

The next challenge facing Lucas and Tottenham is the return leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with Juventus.

That tie is currently locked at 2-2, with Spurs in confident mood after seeing Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen score two priceless away goals in Turin.

Lucas said of the Juventus test: “The return leg will be a tough one. It would be a mistake to be cautious and try to control the game at Wembley.

“The 2-2 in the opening game is a good result for us but Juve are one of the best clubs in Europe. They are finalists from two of the last three Champions Leagues and have lots of international experience.

“They are a very balanced team, they can attack and defend very well.

“Their start in Turin was astonishing but we made a great comeback. That night issued us a warning: Juve can score two goals in the space of a few minutes.”