Nzoia Sugar’s much-awaited win was 'long overdue', says Coach Bernard Mwalala.

Nzoia Sugar to keep the momentum after picking maiden win

Mwalala picked his maiden victory of the season last Saturday in a local derby against Kakamega Homeboyz after firing blanks in the opening four games.

But Elvis Rupia handed his boss his maiden maximum points with a classic hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Homeboys to erase the bad memories that include four consecutive loses.

Nzoia Sugar went down by a solitary goal to Kariobangi Sharks in the season's opener, folowed by a 2-1 defeat by Mathare United, before succumbing to another lone goal against a struggling Nakumatt before falling to 2-1 defeat by Tusker FC two weeks ago.

Mwalala, however, remains optimistic that the weekend's success will be a big psychological boost to his youthful squad going into week six.

“My worry has not been about us posting a win, but the end result that was not convincing enough. I knew that the win would come and so its not a surprise to us.

“Winning the first match in a local derby with more than three goals is something we need to be proud of as a team and I hope that we’ll keep on the momentum. It was a big morale booster to the players.”

Despite having what may pass as the youngest squad in the 2018 KPL season, Mwalala has challenged his players to believe in themselves and not look at their age as an excuse not to perform.

“If you look at other leagues like EPL, most players start their careers at the ages of 15 to 18. This is the right age to launch your playing career. That’s what we have here and I keep on telling my players to believe in themselves and stop looking at themselves as High School students, but rather KPL players,” Mwalala told Goal.

Perhaps it is this psychological strength that has been the secret ingredient for Nzoia Sugar, who have adopted pressing but entertaining style as they go all out on the opponents even when the team is trailing.