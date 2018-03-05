Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy credited his troops for bouncing back on Friday night to ensure they end their four-match winless run in the Premier Soccer League.

Benni McCarthy heaps praise on Cape Town City playmaker Ayanda Patosi

The Citizens claimed a 2-0 win at Athlone Stadium over Chippa United and the former Bafana Bafana striker has hailed his men for a gutsy display.

Ahead of their clash with Chippa, City lost to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Baroka FC and to the reigning league champions, Bidvest Wits.

The Chilli Boys have since parted ways with coach Teboho Moloi and he has been replaced by Vladislav Heric.

On the other hand, Ayanda Patosi and Lyle Lakay both netted for the 2017 MTN8 Cup finalists.

“I’m very happy for Patosi, it is a big relief. I have to give credit to the man (Modise) who controlled the game for us and at his age, he put on the front foot and he deserves the man of the match award,” said McCarthy after the game.

“It has been a real struggle for him (Patosi) this season, but he’s worked hard. I took a gamble on him against Chippa, but he rewarded the team, he showed his qualities. He gets on the ball and he makes us play. He’s also got goals in him - hopefully he can kick on now,” he added.

“Hopefully we can push on from here, there are seven games to go and all is not lost, there is still maybe even the first place to play for, first second third, we can still push for that,” commented the coach.

“For me I don’t really care if it’s a 1-0…as long as we do the right things, and we play according to strategy and what I want from them, and they just give me everything and enjoy themselves out there, then I’m happy,” concluded the 40-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Mother City side will now turn their focus to the Caf Confederation Cup this week as they face Mozambique’s Costa do Sol away on Wednesday.

However, McCarthy will not be available on the bench to lead the side, he will travel to Europe to complete his Uefa Pro Licence where he said they (candidates) will attend the English giants Manchester City's Uefa Champions League game against Swiss club FC Basel on Wednesday night to do a match analysis.