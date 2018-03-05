Tusker coach Sam Timbe has admitted that Ulinzi Stars deserved to win their contest on Sunday.

Tusker concedes defeat to Ulinzi Stars

The Soldiers needed a second half strike courtesy of new signing Masita Masuta to down the brewers and return to winning ways in the Kenyan Premier League.

Coach Timbe now believes that his charges wasted numerous scoring chances that could have put the game beyond the reach of Ulinzi Stars in the first half. “We were the best team in the first half; we played well and deserved to score. My strikers were not clinical enough.

“And come the second period and despite putting Ulinzi Stars under pressure, they create one chance and managed to score. And that was the different from this game. We deserved to pick something from it but we cannot keep talking about it now.”

Tusker have endured a mixed start to the 2018 season same as Ulinzi Stars.