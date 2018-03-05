Al Ahli Jeddah of Saudi Arabia will be a tough opponent for Al Gharafa, who host the Saudi side on the 5th of March at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

AFC Champions League: Numbers and dates for Al Ahli vs. Al Gharafa

Al Ahli “The King” come into this game at the top of the group after wins against Tractor Sazi and Al Jazira, winning 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to gain 6 points until now.

Al Gharafa, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Al Jazira before thrashing Tractor Sazi 3-0 to move into 2nd place on par with Al Jazira who also have just 3 points.

It is worth noting that Al Ahli are currently 2nd place in the Saudi Pro League with 45 points after thrashing Al Taawoun 5-1 last weekend, meanwhile Al Gharafa defeated Al Rayyan 6-1 to move into 5th place with 26 points.