Mamelodi Sundowns’ star attacker Jeremy Brockie has revealed that their Caf Champions League opponents Rayon Sport can be compared to Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Cape Town City.

We compare Rayon Sports to Cape Town City, reveals Sundowns star Jeremy Brockie

Masandawana have already begun their preparations ahead of Wednesday’s eagerly anticipated first leg qualifier as they have already set up base in the capital Kigali. But while not much is known about Rayon to South African audiences, Sundowns have been hard at work doing their homework on their opponents, even attending a league fixture between Rayon and Espoir on Sunday.

“Most teams in the Champions League are strong at home,” Brockie told The New Age.

“From the videos we have seen, they look like a club that likes to keep the ball. We will be looking for an away goal or two to take back home as an advantage going into the second leg,” Brockie added.

“We will need to keep it tight at the back and keep a clean sheet. It looks like there will be a big crowd turn out, but we will have to keep them quiet. The important thing is to play the Sundowns way. We compare them to Cape Town City. They play in pockets and spaces. We must keep our lines tight,” Brockie explained.

Meanwhile, Brockie is set to take part in his maiden Champions League adventure, and the 30-year-old admits that he is relishing the opportunity of taking on Africa’s best.

“This is absolutely a step up from what I played, the Confederation Cup. One of the reasons I joined Sundowns was the participation in the Champions League,” Brockie said.

“The competition is spoken about a lot around the club. Around the change room. The success the club had in the last few years is exciting to be a part of,” he concluded.