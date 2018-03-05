Guillermo del Toro won the Oscar for Best Director and his film "The Shape of Water" won Best Picture.

'You fill us with pride' - Liga MX clubs congratulate Guillermo del Toro after Oscars wins

The news Sunday night filled plenty of Mexicans with pride, and the Mexican soccer community was no exception.

Del Toro, who was born in Guadalajara, said in 2016 that if anything he's an Atlas fan, replying to a follower who had tweeted him regularly for more than a year asking if he was a Club America fan.

Perhaps the celebratory message from Atlas will bring him the joy the Rojinegros have failed to bring their fans this season.

"In this Academy we also recognize your talent. Many congratulations," Atlas wrote to the director.

Rival club Chivas put aside any animosity and also praised Del Toro. "Mexican pride," wrote the club, which signs only Mexican players. "Congratulations @RealGDT! Thanks for representing us with your great talent."