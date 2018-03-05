Newcastle Jets star Andrew Nabbout has completed his move to J-League giants Urawa Red Diamonds after the Hunter club announced his departure on Monday.

Andrew Nabbout joins Japanese J-League giants Urawa Red Diamonds

The 25-year-old has starred at the Jets under Ernie Merrick this campaign, scoring 10 league goals - the most of any Australian player in the A-League.

Rumours had persisted in the past week about Urawa's interest in the player, with the Japanese club starting their J-League season without a win in their first two matches.

They are understood to have triggered a release clause in his contract shortly after the Jets 2-1 win over Sydney FC on Saturday - in which Nabbout scored a stunning long-range goal.



Today, we bid farewell to a fan favourite who takes up an amazing opportunity overseas.



To a player who gave his all with every performance, provided match-winning moments and spectacular goals – thanks for everything, Andrew!





Nabbout is expected to be a strong contender to be named in Bert Van Marwijk's Socceroos squad for the friendlies against Norway and Colombia in March.

The Victorian-born attacker first shot to prominence with Melbourne Victory in the 2012-13 season, scoring a famous double to help the team score a come-from-behind win against rivals Sydney FC.

However the winger struggled for opportunity over the coming campaigns, eventually being released at the end of Victory's championship-winning season in 2014-15.

After a stint in Malaysia with Negeri Sembilan, Nabbout was given a trial at Newcastle Jets at the start of last campaign, which he repaid by scoring eight times in his first season with the club.