A Dutch second-division football match descended into chaos when home fans stormed the pitch to attack opposition players after a humbling defeat.

Kicks and punches fly in crazy Dutch 'foot-brawl'

The disgusting scenes followed the Go Ahead Eagles' 4-0 hammering by De Graafschap in the Dutch second tier.

Footage captured a group of supporters from the home side racing onto the pitch to violently target the De Graafschap players, who did whatever they could to fend off the unruly mob.

Some of the players could be seen launching fly-kicks at some of the hooligans as security guards tried to break up a number of separate confrontations.

Just when it looked like the fracas had died down a second wave of fans charged the pitch before they were eventually restrained and escorted from the field.

The Go Ahead Eagles released a statement after the match, condemning the fans for the shameful scenes.

"Because of the firing and throwing of fireworks, the competition was shut down for a short time in the opening phase," the club statement read.

"After the game, some people entered the playing field, after which they attacked the opponent's players.

"Go Ahead Eagles is deeply ashamed.

"The club makes every effort to take appropriate measures against those responsible."