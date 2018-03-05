NorthEast United’s Seiminlen Doungel has agreed a move to Kerala Blasters, Goal understands.

ISL 2017-18: Seiminlen Doungel agrees move to Kerala Blasters

The 24-year-old will ply his trade for the David James’ coached outfit for the next three seasons. The deal is believed to be in the region of INR 2.4 crores for three seasons.

In 16 games for NorthEast United this season, the Manipuri forward has scored four including a hat-trick against Chennaiyin FC.

This would be his eighth different club in a career spanning eight years. The former Pailan Arrows player will hope to make a mark at his new club next season after failing to make it into the play-offs with NorthEast United.