ISL 2017-18: Pronay Halder, Ricky Lallawmawma to join ATK

In their bid to revive their fortunes next season, ATK have agreed deals for Pronay Halder and Ricky Lallawmawma, Goal understands.

After finishing ninth on the Indian Super League (ISL) table, the Sourav Ganguly co-owned franchise have roped in Pronay Halder, who is a highly rated defensive midfielder. The former Pailan Arrows player has only garnered 429 minutes in the ISL this season at FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan’s Ricky Lallawmawma too has agreed terms to join the two-time ISL champions. He has made 16 appearances for the Green and Maroon brigade in the I-League this term.

The club are also keen on signing a goalkeeper for the coming season after Debjit Majumder didn’t have the best of campaigns, just like his team-mates at ATK.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh is expected to remain at the Kolkata franchise for another couple of seasons.