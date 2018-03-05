Delhi Dynamos have identified the areas in which they are to strengthen after finishing in the eighth position this season in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos in advanced talks with Narayan Das

The Lions are expected to complete the signing of FC Goa’s left back Narayan Das in the next couple of days, Goal can reveal.

The 24-year-old has played 1334 minutes in the ongoing campaign. The signing of the India international would certainly go a long way in strengthening the leaky defence of Dynamos.

It is believed that the former Dempo SC player has agreed a two-year deal.