Jackichand Singh has penned a two-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finalists FC Goa, Goal can confirm.

ISL 2017-18: Jackichand Singh signs a massive two-year deal with FC Goa

The 25-year-old made 17 appearances for Kerala Blasters in the 2017-18 ISL season where he scored twice, including one against Sergio Lobera’s side.

It is believed that the former I-League Player of the Year award winner would earn INR 1.9 crores for the two-year deal.

He recently picked up an injury in their final league game against Bengaluru FC.