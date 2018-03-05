Mumbai City FC failed to make the cut into the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season as they could only finish seventh on the table.

ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City FC close in on four signings

Last season they had topped the table at the end of the league stage before losing to ATK in the play-offs. In the summer, the club made some poor signings especially on the domestic front which eventually left the squad devoid of much depth and quality.

In order to rectify the mistakes made at the ISL player draft, Mumbai are making early moves in order to put up a decent squad next season.

They have already signed Milan Singh, who is currently plying his trade for Kerala Blasters. The midfielder had a good season with Delhi Dynamos last season when they made it into the play-offs.

Souvik Chakraborty too is expected to join the Mumbai City FC bandwagon as the player is looking for a fresh challenge after spending a season at Jamshedpur FC. The former Mohun Bagan player can play as a full back and a central midfielder.

ATK’s winger Bipin Singh, who has scored twice in 596 minutes of ISL action, is on the radar of Mumbai City FC. The 22-year-old is known for his pace and is adept at taking free-kicks as well.

Mumbai are also expected to make a move for Sena Ralte, who had an injury prone campaign at Delhi Dynamos this season.