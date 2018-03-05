Messi hits 600th goal and Atleti challenge

Barcelona beat nearest challengers Atletico Madrid 1-0 thanks to an outstanding free kick from Lionel Messi to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga and closer to a 25th Spanish title.

Barcelona talisman scored his 600th career goal to give the Catalans victory over Atletico Madrid.

Barca's all-time top scorer Messi wrapped his left foot around the ball to send it flying over the wall and inside the top corner in the 26th minute to register his 600th career goal.

Thomas Partey's wayward strike from distance was Atletico's only threat and although Diego Simeone made two attacking substitutions his side could not force Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into making a save.

Kevin Gameiro had a goal correctly ruled out for offside late on for Atletico shortly after Luis Suarez was also denied by the assistant referee's flag, and the Uruguayan put a chipped attempt just wide of the far post in stoppage time.

Barca lead the standings on 69 points after 27 games, Atletico have 61 and champions Real Madrid 54.

"Messi is a unique player and if he had been wearing our shirt instead of Barca's perhaps we would have won," Simeone told reporters.

The Argentine coach admitted it was difficult to see Barca losing their grip on their lead.

"The numbers don't lie and you expect Barca won't lose four or five games but this is football and it's marvellous so you never know," he said.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde started Philippe Coutinho but lost captain Andres Iniesta to injury in the first half and was forced to call on the often-criticised Andre Gomes.

Messi decided the game, and quite possibly the title race, with a third exquisite set-piece goal in as many games.

Valverde said his side was "never relaxed" until the final whistle despite Atletico's paucity of opportunities.

"In games like this throughout the season we've lived up to expectations and today we did it again," he said.

Valencia tightened their hold on fourth place, beating Real Betis 2-0 at home.

Italian striker Simone Zaza scored for the first time since December, doubleing the margin after Rodrigo Moreno had hit the opener.

Real Sociedad beat Alaves 2-1 to climb up to 12th while Espanyol drew 1-1 at Levante with an injury-time equaliser by Leo Baptistao.

Levante sacked coach Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz after the game following a run of 15 league games without a win, which left them one point above the relegation zone in 17th.