IfeanyiUbah FC played a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter on Sunday.

Rivers United 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1: Oche Salefu rescues 10-man hosts from defeat

Two second-half goals were all the game needed to thrill fans who watched the encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

First, it was Onyekachi Chidume who put the visitors ahead via the penalty spot before Oche Salefu rescued a point for the home team with a late minute finish.

Going into the encounter, Rivers United were hoping to win three games on the spin for the first time in 21 months.

But events took another turn as Ifeanyi Ubah took a shock lead in the 65th minute after a goalless first-half.



66' GOAL! Rivers Utd 0-1 FCIU #RIVIFE #NPFL18. Onyekachi Chidume neatly converts, sending Cole the wrong direction. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 4, 2018

Seka Pascal was brought down in the penalty area by goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi who was later sent-off for his action before Chidume smartly converted the resulting kick.

With 10 minutes to the end of the game, the visitors were reduced to ten men as Sadiq Abdulrazak was dismissed for a second caution.

However, this proved to be the turning point for Eguma’s men who got the equaliser thanks to Salefu’s sumptuous effort.



85' GOAL! Rivers Utd 1-1 FCIU #RIVIFE #NPFL18. Salefu Ochowechi with a stunning goal from 18 yards to equalize. Assist by Osita Chikere. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 4, 2018

With this result, Rivers United are fifth in the log with 17 points from 11 games, while the Anambra Warriors are 11th with 14 points from 11 matches.