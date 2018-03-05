ISL 2016-17: Sergio Lobera - I don’t think the referee influenced the game

FC Goa outclassed Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in their final league game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 season to confirm their place in the playoffs. Ferran Corominas' brace and Manuel Lanzarote's strike helped The Gaurs down the Men of the Steel.

It was an exciting 90 minutes of football at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, which witnessed two goalkeepers getting red cards. Subrata Paul conceded a red in the eighth minute for handling the ball outside the penalty box. In the 75th minute, Goa custodian Naveen Kumar was sent off for an identical offence.

On the match, Goa coach Sergio Lobera opined, "I think in every game there are several footballing moments. You would think that it is easy to play against 10 men but that is not the case always. It can be difficult at sometimes. My team knew how to play and tactically manage at crucial times. I am very happy what my players did today as it is difficult to play in this stadium. We were playing against a team who were competing to reach the playoffs. They are a team who had conceded the least number of goals so far. But we scored three goals and kept a clean sheet against a very difficult team."

Jamshedpur coach Steve Coppell was not happy with the decision to appoint the same referee who had officiated the controversial first leg clash between these two sides back in January. But Sergio Lobera refused to criticise the referee.

Lobera said, "I'll tell you honestly, I never speak about the referees. I think they have a very difficult task. I don’t think the referee influenced the game today."

On their play-off clash against Chennaiyin FC, the Spanish coach said, "We will play the first leg at home (against Chennaiyin FC). So far our schedule has been pretty difficult. We have played four matches in the last 15 days. Now the players need to recover as soon as possible as the semi-final clash is on 10th. We now have 180 minutes where the match will be really tough. But I have full faith in my players."

The former FC Barcelona youth coach was asked to comment on the upcoming Super Cup but he said, "I won’t speak about the Super Cup until and unless the league is over."