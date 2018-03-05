Gor Mahia release ticket prizes for Caf Champions League

Gor Mahia have confirmed ticket prizes for their Caf Champions League match against Esperance of Tunisia on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo official Judith Nyangi has confirmed that tickets for V.I.P will retail at Sh500 while those for terraces will go for Sh200. Nyangi further confirmed that the tickets will be sold in Machakos Junction and Hornbill.

Esperance are expected in Kenya on Monday (at 8.am) and will reside at Gillan Hotel in Machakos. The Tunisian giants will train at Moi Girls Machakos and then have the feel of Machakos Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the first leg battle.

K’Ogalo were drawn to face the Tunisian outfit after eliminating Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate. Gor Mahia won the first leg 2-0 at home before forcing a 1-1 draw away in Malabo.

Esperance qualified in an even bigger fashion as after drawing 1-1 with ASAC Concord of Mauritania in the first leg in Nouakchott, they prevailed 5-0 over the islanders in the decider in Tunis to sail through 6-1 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia were humiliated by the Tunisian side 8-2 on aggregate in the same stage in 2014.

Esperance won both meetings - 3-2 at Nyayo Stadium before recording an emphatic 5-0 victory at Stade Olympique Rades in the return leg fixture.