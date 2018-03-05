ISL 2017-18: NorthEast United's Avram Grant: We have been left frustrated

On Sunday evening, NorthEast United bowed down to Kolkata outfit ATK in the final league game of the Indian Super League (ISL). Player-manager Robbie Keane found the net in the 10th minute which led the hosts to their second win of the season at the VYBK Stadium.

Following the result, head coach Avram Grant admitted that his side put up an impressive performance.

‘’It is an interesting league. The quality is good but there are a lot of things to improve. We played amazing. We know how to win. One minute of bad luck and you can lose it from there,’’ he commented.

In the affair at Kolkata, the visiting side struggled going forward. John Mosquera, the 30-year-old Colombian striker, missed a handful of opportunities to find the net. His attempts went wide on a couple of occasions but head coach Grant does not blame just his strike force for the lack of the goals.

‘’It's not about the strikers. I won't complain about them. Our midfielders and defenders have also contributed but we have been left frustrated in the last games,’’ expressed the Israeli who took charge of Chelsea in the Premier League during the 2007-08 season.

Following the loss in the City of Joy, the John Abraham-owned club finished the 2017-18 chapter of the tournament at the last position. In the 18 matches played, NorthEast United registered three wins, drew twice and lost as many as 13 times.

They join Mumbai City, ATK and Delhi Dynamos in the bottom four and will participate in the qualifying matches of the Super Cup which will see teams from the I-League and ISL compete for cup glory.