Weekend PSL Wrap: Free State Stars add to Platinum Stars' woes, Celtic edge out Ajax

Three-time PSL champions SuperSport United were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Maritzburg United side at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday evening.

This was SuperSport's first game since the departure of coach Eric Tinkler, who resigned as the club's head coach on Friday.

Matsatsantsa, who were under the guidance of caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo, were frustrated by Fadlu Davids' Team of Choice and ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The draw left Matsatsantsa placed 11th on the league standings, while the Team of Choice are placed fourth on the table.

At the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Platinum Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Free State Stars on Saturday night.

Defender Gift Sithole opened the scoring goal for Dikwena in the first half, but two second half goals from Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas helped Ea Lla Koto win 2-1.

The victory took Ea Lla Koto, who are under the guidance of Luc Eymael, to third place on the league standings, while Roger de Sa's Dikwena remained 16th on the log.

On Sunday afternoon, Polokwane City fought back to hold Lamomntville Golden Arrows to a 2-2 draw at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Attackers Lerato Lamola and Siphelele Magubane hit the back for Clinton Larsen-coached Abafana Bes'thende, while strikers Walter Musona, and Puleng Tlolane netted for Bernard Molekwa's Rise and Shine.

The draw saw Polokwane move up to 14th spot on the league table, while Arrows climbed up to 10th place on the standings.

Lastly, Bloemfontein Celtic secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Dr. Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Zimbabwe international Ronald Pfumbidzai's second half goal helped Phunya Sele Sele, who are under the guidance of Veselin Jelusic overcome a stubborn Urban Warriors side.

As a result, Celtic moved up to ninth spot on the league standings, while Muhsin Ertugral-coached Ajax slipped down to 15th place on the log.

